If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The summer of 2020 has not unfolded as most of us hoped. The pandemic has not abated, and, for those of us involved in education, many questions remain about how we can best safely navigate the fall. Health and safety issues, economic worries, and social unrest present daily variations on a discouraging theme. Along with fear and uncertainty, all of us are now incorporating a certain weariness in our daily lives, tired of the struggle, tired of the virus, tired of the unknowns. A friend of mine has summarized this as a time when we have all lost our sparkle.
And yet, I think most of us also recognize the importance of remaining hopeful in the face of it all, and finding inspiration to guide us through these days, which we know will pass and, eventually, carry us to a better time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.