As we continue to navigate through this global pandemic, Texas Lutheran University is also planning for our future and thinking ahead to the strategic work and focus that will be needed to ensure that we serve our students (now and in the future) well, honor our faith and our diversity, and ensure our longevity. Pandemic or not, higher education today requires agility, adaptability, creativity, and an ability to use data and understand trend lines to make the best decisions.
With that as context, we have spent the better part of the last year creating a strategic plan for the years 2020-2025 at TLU. Like everything else in the past year, we had a few detours and delays as we went through this strategic planning process, but ultimately I believe the challenges of the past several months allowed us to approach strategic planning with a sharper focus and a better sense of what is essential for us to accomplish over the next five years.
