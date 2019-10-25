As the upcoming 2020 Presidential election nears, the candidates are using troop involvement in Syria as a political talking point to win favor with voters. Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or Independent, the lives of our soldiers should not be used as pawns in a political chess game.
As a Corpsman, I worked the emergency room at the National Navy Medical Center in Bethesda in 2010 and 2011. One of my duties was sitting on suicide watch with the soldiers and Marines who came back from Afghanistan in pieces (physically, mentally, and emotionally). When you sit six to eight hours with a man who has just lost his arm and leg, and has third-degree burns over half his body, it tends to stick in your mind.
As you talk to them, you realize that any “bad day” you have in the future is absolutely nothing compared to what they have faced and will face for the rest of their lives.
“Will my wife still want me now that I look like this?” “I don’t want my mother to see me like this. She’ll cry if she sees me like this and I don’t want to see her cry.” “Look at me. My daughter is going to be scared of me. I look like a monster.” “How will I take care of my family?” “We won’t be able to have kids like we wanted.” “I can’t believe he’s gone...it should’ve been me...it should’ve been me.”
These are only a few of the snippets of conversations that will forever stay in my mind. Their faces are a blur, but the stories and the emotions these men felt will always stay with me. The cries of the parents, wives, and children who visit them are also indescribable. No words can accurately convey the raw emotion pouring out of these people upon seeing their loved ones in this broken condition.
Many try to contain it, as did I, in an effort to keep them strong. Those that could, you can tell it was hurting them inside. War doesn’t just hurt the soldier. It hurts the families and loved ones of those injured or killed on the battlefield. They are all casualties of war.
As a Libertarian, I support our troops, but I don’t think we should maintain their presence in the Middle East. After 18 years of war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Djibouti and other Middle Eastern areas post 9/11, it is time to bring them home. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day because of what they saw, did or experienced in combat.
The best way to put an end to this, is to take them out of combat. Don’t let candidates politicize this issue. Simply do what is right and support candidates who will do what is best for our troops.
