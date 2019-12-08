I want to wish the city of Marion staff and the citizens of Marion, Guadalupe County and Texas a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Year.
In my duties as mayor I am asked to speak at many different events and places. I can’t think of one that I thought was going to be as interesting as when I was asked to speak to the six second-grade classes at Marion ISD’s Krueger Elementary. They were studying governmental structure and their responsibilities, and wanted to talk with the mayor, the governor and the president. Since I am local enough to be accessible, I thought it was a great opportunity for them to ask their questions and have them answered.
There was a wide range of questions that were very interesting coming from second-grade students. I think their teachers are doing an excellent job teaching and challenging their minds. If you can imagine, when I asked the students if they had any questions, all you could see is a sea of hands. I knew then it was going to be a great experience.
I sat down and listened to them as they asked their questions one by one and I answered them the same way. When it was time for the assembly to be over and the students went to go back to their respective classes, I was given high fives and hugs. Thank you to the Krueger Elementary campus staff for reaching out to me for this special privilege. It was my honor to be there.
We have a new alderman since one turned in his resignation. Alderman Richard White is replacing Codie Arnold, who, with a heavy heart, decided to resign. I wish the best of luck to him in his future endeavors. You will be missed.
White is retired military and has a great deal of experience in management and volunteering with our local sports league.
As in all of our meetings, the council faced a multitude of concerns that are effecting the city. We heard updates from the Marion Community Library Association, the Annual Tree Lighting committee and the Marion Architectural Committee. The Annual Tree Lighting happened on Friday, Dec. 6, but more on that next month.
We passed two resolutions honoring Aldermen Codie Arnold and Jessica Gonzalez for their service to the city. We were given a presentation from Mayor Walt Williams from the city of New Berlin on an interlocal agreement that sounds like a very novel idea that could help cities our size. Also in attendance was Mayor Stosh Boyle from Cibolo, who also spoke on the subject. I will have more on that as things progress.
We once again have a full mayor-council team that is working well together for the betterment of our community. I feel that they are being very progressive in their decisions that will affect our city in a positive way.
I attended the Marion ISD board meeting, not as mayor but as vice-president of the Marion Education Foundation and helped President Jennifer Hunter present a $9,100 check to the district for the teacher grants.
Feliz Navidad y Feliz Año Nuevo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.