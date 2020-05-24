About a one-and-a-half hour drive northeast of Seguin is the small community of Evergreen, Texas, where one of Texas’s most notorious killers, Bill Longley, was born. Longley was born on Oct. 6, 1851, the sixth of 10 children to a Texas Revolutionary veteran, Campbell Longley.
Bill Longley was a ruthless murderer, killing his first victim at the age of 16. Growing up after the Civil War, he held strong racist views, and was adamantly opposed to the government’s reconstruction policy, a view that would lead to enough trouble that would eventually get him hanged.
Longley joined forces with the ranks of bad men on the frontier of Texas such as Seguin’s John Wesley Hardin and Austin’s Marshall Ben Thompson, gunman, gambler and sometimes lawman. (Thompson was murdered at age 40, along with John King Fisher, in San Antonio in the main plaza Vaudeville Theater. This event was covered by leading newspapers and even appeared on the front page of the New York Times on March 1, 1884. Fisher was shot 13 times.)
After the Civil War ended, Texas Governor E.J. Davis created a state police force consisting of mostly freed slaves, which caused continued resentment to grow against the occupying Union forces. Many of the younger men such as Hardin and Longley began to raise hell, robbing travelers and harassing the Union soldiers.
In December 1868, three former slaves, Green and Pryor Evans, brothers, and another known as Ned, were traveling through the Evergreen area. Longley and several friends noticed the outstanding horse ridden by Green Evans. Longley and his friends stopped the three men and proposed a swap for the horses, but the three former slaves refused. Longley and his men drew their weapons and forced them to ride into a remote creek bottom.
Fearing for their lives, Green Evans spurred his mount and raced to escape. Longley and his friends quickly fired, killing him. The other two black men escaped through a volley of pistol shots. When the former slave owner, Alfred Evans of Salado, tried to investigate the killing and have the guilty arrested, he failed to be able to bring any justice because the men had disappeared.
However, the danger of being arrested by the military authorities, and the demand for an investigation and justice by the former slave owner, was sufficient reason for the 17-year-old Longley to leave the territory. By the spring of 1869, Longley had moved to northeastern Texas. There he claimed he was captured, along with a man named Johnson, by vigilantes who believed he was part of the notorious gang led by Cullen Baker. Longley claimed the vigilantes hanged both of them, then rode away. Johnson’s brother shot the rope holding Longley and dropped him to the ground, barely alive. Johnson, however, had died as the result of the hanging.
Baker was killed in a gun fight when he and one of his gang members rode to the home of Baker’s in-laws, where they were not welcomed. Unknown to Baker, his wife’s father and friends had prepared an ambush in which both were shot numerous times, after which the bodies were dragged through the town, then placed on display in the town square. Cullen Baker’s gang is alleged to have killed more than 100 men during the first few years after the Civil War.
Longley moved to Bastrop where he killed another man named Paul Brice, then stole his horse. By March 1870, $1,000 was being offered for his arrest. This was enough to force Longley to flee Texas, and he headed north on a cattle drive. In May 1870, he then moved north with a gold hunting expedition into the Black Hills of Dakota Territory. However, the Black Hills were under treaty with the Sioux Indians and off limits to gold mining.
