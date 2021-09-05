I have always been fascinated by fly fishing. I drive by River Road sometimes and I’ll see these people standing in the middle of the river, looking like they are trying to lasso a fish. They snap the line back and forth in an elongated S and I think — is it me or does that look like rhythmic gymnastics from the Olympics?

Over time I’ve come to realize it’s a far cry from rhythmic gymnastics and not just because they aren’t wearing leotards nor are they leaping into the air like gazelles. Instead, they are in impossibly high waisted pants and sunglasses, catching fish, which they then release because it’s called fishing, not fishing and eating.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

