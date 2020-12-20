If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
WOAI remained the only radio station to be licensed on that frequency through the 1980s. WOAI is also one of the few radio stations west of the Mississippi River and is the westernmost station in the United States with a call sign that begins with a W. In 1985, the station constructed a new 50,000-watt transmitter with a 550 foot antenna with their studios located in the Stone Oak neighborhood on the north side of San Antonio.
During this era most homes just had one radio and there was a good chance that it would be tuned to one of the megawatt stations located just across the Rio Grande border. Del Rio was the location of one of the “border blaster” and they came on the air saying, “your are listening to D-E-L R-I-O, Del Rio on your dial. Beginning in the late 1930s, other broadcast entrepreneurs relocated just across the border to avoid governmental restrictions. At their peak, these stations reached all of the Northern Hemisphere, bringing hillbilly music, religious programs, rhythm and blues, and hustlers from all walks of life. An era of outlaw radio stations began full blast. Two of these stations had espionage broadcasts by the German and Japanese during World War II.
