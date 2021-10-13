If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Can you give me some insight about a group of wasps that spend every evening grouped on the eaves but have not built a nest. They also are placid and are not aggressive. I have resisted spraying them. What is happening and what should I do about them?
A. Wasps are beneficial in that they feed on caterpillars and other insects that feed on garden plants. Your wasps sound like they are migrants from an existing nest that has not decided where they will build their new nest. Honeybees do the same thing. When bees are in this state of exploration, they also are tolerant of people and other animals. The best strategy is to continue to let them continue their exploration. Only spray them if they build a nest in a location that threatens your activities.
