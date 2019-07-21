While doing a little research I ran across several references to newspapers dated in the late 1800s and became curious as to how many newspapers Seguin has produced.
This snapshot is about Seguin’s newspapers since 1846. Today’s Seguin Gazette with its almost 5,000 circulation, is a tribute to those pioneers who worked so hard to provide Seguin and the surrounding area with up-to-date news. From the early 1800s to today’s Gazette the linage of newspapers went through a long series of name changes, mostly from new-owner-to-new-owner.
The first known newspaper was the Seguin Texan Mercury, established in September 1853 by William and Middleton Donn and later owned by two attorneys, John Logan and William E. Goodrich. The Texan Mercury would later become the Seguin Mercury.
In 1856, the second Seguin newspaper, the Journal, began operation with W. T. and A. T. Wright as editors.
In 1857, the Journal supported Sam Houston for governor and French Smith for lieutenant governor while the Mercury supported the “States Rights” candidates Hardin Runnels for governor and Francis Lubbock for lieutenant governor.
Houston spoke in Seguin during his election campaign and on July 25 he stayed overnight in the Hollamon Home near Glen Cove. The paper covered the election and announced that Runnels was elected governor.
In 1861, the Mercury changed its name to The Southern Confederacy in support of the southern states withdrawing from the Union and the Journal became the Union Democrat. The Journal was soon replaced by the Guadalupe Times which was succeeded by the Seguin Times, operated by Dr. Yandell and R. P. Rainey.
The Times suspended their operation after a year but was revived by Dr. F. J. Furman. They would be the paper to later announce the election of John Ireland as governor in 1882 and the construction of the Seguin Street Railway service down Austin Street from the depot to the downtown area in 1885.
In 1875, W. E. Goodrich used the paper to initiate a drive to raise funds to construct a bridge at the Miller ferry site at Starcke Park. Thad Miller had the same idea and constructed his low toll bridge before the town could get organized. The city later purchased The bridge from Miller in 1884. In 1939, the old Miller bridge was dismantled and iron from the Seguin Steel Mill was used to build the iron truss bridge known as the Weinert Bridge or Starcke Park bridge.
The Seguin Times was followed by the Seguin Record. That same year a German paper, the Waechter, edited by H. A. Moore and Ernst Koebig ran for a few months.The Seguin Enterprise began publishing in 1888 and the Guadalupe Gazette in 1890 with W. H. Byran as the new owner. He renamed it the Guadalupe Gazette. He soon sold the paper to Alfred and Reno Eichenroht.
In 1912, W. H. Bryan again started another small tabloid called the Seguin Bulletin which was later enlarged to an eight page newspaper called the Guadalupe Gazette. It was during this period that this writer’s great uncle, Jesse McKee was publisher.
In September 1892, the Zeitung, edited by Paul Wippiecht began operation. In 1894, the Seguin Anchor, established by J. D. Goodrich and W. H. Byran succeeded the Seguin Record.
In 1894, the Seguin Anchor was succeeded again by the Seguin Record and the Seguin Anchor’s name was changed to The Seguin Gazette in 1890.
In 1919, the Cooperative Publishing Company was formed with the Bulletin as its basis and bought the Guadalupe Gazette and the Seguin Zeitung and finally in 1922 the Seguin Gazette.
The Gazette Bulletin changed its name to the Seguin Gazette in 1952.
The Seguin Enterprise was later purchased by Frank Smith and John Jefferson. The paper was later owned for years by Mrs.Cora Smith.
L. K. McDaniel, who after 48 years of service, sold his interest to Ed Sagebiel, Garfield Kiel and Otha Grisham.
In 1953, William Berger purchased the paper interest from Sagebiel and Kiel. Harold Prochnow purchased an interest in 1953 and a year later sold that interest.
The next year the owner of the Seguin Bulletin purchased the Gazette and the Zeitung.
The Gazette-Enterprise became a daily publication in 1979 when the Seguin Gazette and the Enterprise merged. The paper was purchased by Houston-based Southern Newspapers Inc. and in 1999 went to a morning edition.
In March 2019, during the annual Texas Associated Press newspaper conference in Austin, the Seguin Gazette won 14 awards, including a trio of first place honors at the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Conference in Austin.
The Gazette won Online Newspaper of the year, First Place Team Effort — Gazette Staff; First Place Editorial Writing — Chris Lykins; Honorable Mention Star Reporter of the Year — Valerie Bustamante; Second Place Feature Photo — Valerie Bustamante; Second Place Sports Feature — former sports editor — Priscilla Aguirre; Third Place Short Feature — Valerie Bustamante; Third Place News Photography — Felicia Frazar; Third Place Photo Gallery —Felicia Frazar; Honorable Mention Business Reporting —Valerie Bustamante; Honorable Mention Speciality Reporting —Valerie Bustamante; Honorable Mention Infographics — former Gazette managing editor Chris Lykins and former Gazette graphics designer Rebecca Harrison.
Today, with Elizabeth Engelhardt as publisher, Felicia Frazar as Managing Editor, and the number of outstanding reporters, (I’m not a reporter or journalist) the 130 year old, award-winning Gazette keeps our community up-to-date on every aspect of our lives and we can be proud of our hometown newspaper.
