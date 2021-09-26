If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
In 1844, Texas Ranger Cicero Rufus Perry walked 120 miles from present-day Uvalde to San Antonio. What was even more remarkable was the fact that he was unarmed, without water, and had been shot three times with arrows in a battle with the Comanche Indians on the Nueces River.
Perry was born in Alabama in 1822, and in 1833 he moved with his parents to Bastrop. Two years later, his family withdrew ahead of the Mexican Army in what was called the Runaway Scrape just before the Texas Revolution. He later participated in many frontier battles, including the Siege of Bexar and the Battle of San Jacinto.
