In 1844, Texas Ranger Cicero Rufus Perry walked 120 miles from present-day Uvalde to San Antonio. What was even more remarkable was the fact that he was unarmed, without water, and had been shot three times with arrows in a battle with the Comanche Indians on the Nueces River.

Perry was born in Alabama in 1822, and in 1833 he moved with his parents to Bastrop. Two years later, his family withdrew ahead of the Mexican Army in what was called the Runaway Scrape just before the Texas Revolution. He later participated in many frontier battles, including the Siege of Bexar and the Battle of San Jacinto.

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.