Today, the United States House of Representatives will vote on the Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump and will almost certainly approve them by a party line vote with a couple of dissenting Democrats, one of whom has announced he’s switching parties. There’s discussion of making Justin Amash (Independent — MI), who was a Republican until he announced support for impeachment, one of the managers of the Senate trial. If this was a “Law & Order” episode, he’d be an assistant district attorney. Members of the Senate will be jurors, the judge will be Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Jury member Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-TN) has publicly stated that he is coordinating with Donald Trump as to how the Senate trial will be handled, even though doing so violates his oath as a juror in the trial held in the Senate. If you made such a statement after being selected as a juror, you’d be booted off the jury and possibly jailed for contempt of court.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has made similar statements. Both men would recuse themselves if they had any integrity. Trump has been complaining about fairness since the impeachment inquiry began yet he seems uninterested in a fair trial as he’s quite happily been sending campaign donations to Senate Republicans who commit to supporting him in the impeachment trial. In any other trial, that would be seen as bribing a juror.
Now that the House is about done with its part of impeaching Trump, it’s time to address other serious matters. No, it’s not that the House hasn’t gotten anything else done as there are over 270 bills passed by the House that Mitch McConnell hasn’t allowed to see the light of day in the Senate. The next important job is to impeach Attorney General William Barr for obstruction of Congress, abuse of power and failing to faithfully execute his office.
Barr has held the office for 10 months and during that time, he has made it clear that he serves the interests of Donald Trump rather than those of the United States. He misled Congress and the people of the United States through his words and deeds when the Mueller report was made public. He is implicated in the Ukraine scandal over Trump trading military aid and a White House visit for an investigation into a possible 2020 election opponent due to having withheld the whistleblower complaint from Congress. Barr criticized the conclusion of his own department’s inspector general, who reported that the FBI had a legitimate basis for launching an investigation into Russian interference in our 2016 election and the possibility that the Trump campaign was involved.
Additionally, Barr has defied congressional subpoenas regarding the 2020 census and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s claims that a citizenship status question was added at the request of the Department of Justice. The Supreme Court has determined that the justifications for the question offered by the DOJ were contrived and made up after the fact in order to conceal the real reason.
Through his actions, Attorney General Barr has politicized the Department of Justice and undermined trust in the law by acting in the interests of a president who has committed impeachable offenses instead of upholding his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States. Therefore, he should be impeached and removed from office.
