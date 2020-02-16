I am writing this letter hoping it’ll reach many Guadalupe County tax payers and citizens before the March 3 primary election. Back in 2007, I purchased a ranch here in Guadalupe County. I did so only after doing research on the county itself, the property values/taxes, and I even went so far as to check out the elected/appointed officials that would represent me should I purchase the property. One elected official in particular stood out and helped to make my final decision to purchase this ranch. That would be Sheriff Arnold Zwicke.
When I contacted Sheriff Zwicke, he welcomed me to come visit the sheriff’s office. He answered all of my questions and showed me around the difference divisions and departments within the sheriff’s office. He even went so far as to show me statistical information of the sheriff’s office and explained what the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is all about. I found the man to be honest and transparent. I found his employees to be very knowledgeable and dedicated to their jobs.
Like many residents of Guadalupe County, I too am a veteran of the armed forces. I proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. I relocated to Seguin from Houston and am proud to call Seguin and Guadalupe County my home.
With that said, my family and I have been following the campaigning for Guadalupe County sheriff and thus, the reason for this letter. Where I usually don’t get involved in politics, I feel this needed to be addressed and shared with you. I would like to encourage all tax payers and voters to do a background check on the two gentlemen running for the office of sheriff. You will be surprised as to what you will find out.
My findings: There is only one candidate that is qualified. Sheriff Arnold Zwicke is a man of integrity that has led the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office with dedication and commitment.
In owning and operating a full-time ranch, the management of funds is critical to a business. Operating a sheriff’s office and managing other people’s money is just as critical and Arnold Zwicke does just that. He upholds the law, manages our tax dollars as if it were his own, and employs dedicated people whom he and “we” can depend on to keep us safe.
So I’m asking that before you submit your vote for sheriff of Guadalupe County, please do your own background check of these two candidates. You WILL find Arnold Zwicke to be the ONLY man for the job!
As I say in my own business, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
