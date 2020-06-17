After reading Roberto Treviño’s editorial in the San Antonio Express News on June 10, 2020 entitled “Push back at the Alamo for the truth”, I was a bit enflamed. Was I angry at the Black Lives Matters Protestors or the people that think the Alamo was a battle for slavery? No. I was angry with Robert Treviño for so completely misinterpreting the battle of the Alamo and the Express News for printing the inaccurate and inflammatory misconception. The Battle of the Alamo was a battle for economic opportunity and social equality, just like the BLM movement.
Both are/were battling a police state. The BLM protestors see that their communities are targeted by ineffective drug laws. They are not necessarily targeted at our black community members, but they do face the consequences of these laws more often due to racism and negative social stereotypes. Drug usage is common throughout all U.S. communities.
Santa Anna supported similarly ineffective laws. His soldiers enforced laws regarding religion, intermarriage, and currency. Regardless of our skin color, we all know religious freedom and intimate relationships are paramount to liberty. They were also tasked with preventing the use of any other currency besides the peso. Frankly, everyone in Tejas likely used a variety of payment methods depending on the product and seller in question.
The ineffectiveness of laws is not within the control of a policeman or soldier. It is their job to enforce laws. It is our politicians’ responsibility to write effective laws. Enforcement that does not create better communities has given police a terrible reputation, one that is undeserved, even if a few bad apples commit evil acts of brutality.
Both are/were battling for economic opportunity. The black community has been denied economic opportunity to improve their lives for the 244 years this country has existed. First, came slavery. Then legal second class citizenship and the country turning a blind eye. Next came their own separate communities — many successful — but even those attempts were met with violence.
The Civil Rights movement brought about social change but did not lead to economic opportunity. Individual members have found success, but the community has not found success as a whole — the conviction rate of black men under ineffective drug laws being one of the main culprits.
Immigrants came to Tejas under mutual agreement with the Mexican Government. The immigrants wanted land (the only means to economic opportunity in that day and age) and Mexico had a lot of land but no one willing to settle it. They were tenet farmers in the U.S. and came to be landowners, running subsistence farms throughout the countryside; people escaping debt, running from the law, and escaping political hypocrisy in the U.S. (Houston & Crockett). Some owned slaves, most did not. Some were not even Anglo. The Cherokees made a similar agreement with the Mexican government. Many came illegally, Travis was one of them. Santa Anna feared this influx of illegal immigrants. He thought they came to take Tejas from Mexico and decided to deport them. After trying to negotiate a diplomatic solution with Santa Anna, Seguin and Austin decided war was their only recourse. The deadliest battle of this war was the Battle of the Alamo.
Racism and a lack of economic opportunity have torn us apart. Now is the time to listen to the protestors. Consider what they are saying. Read past inflammatory language. The demands they are making are demands most of us have — to be free from the ineffective laws and the ability to provide for their families. The Libertarian Party has been asking for these changes since 1971.
