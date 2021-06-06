If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Most people who live in Seguin know a Texas Lutheran graduate. You meet them in our schools, in local businesses and industries, at the hospital, and in all kinds of volunteer groups. As a regional institution, we are proud to draw many students from this area — and, just as critically, we are proud that so many TLU alums choose to stay in this area.
A few weeks ago, we graduated more than 200 students, sending them out into the world to lead and serve as we have done for more than 100 years. It’s exciting to consider the impact they will have and also to know that many of these graduates will choose to remain in this area and make local contributions that go far beyond the boundaries of Seguin.
