If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Our latest addition, Rosie Bear, the German Shepherd/Great Pyrenees two-and-half-month-old puppy, has us not just on our toes. We’re constantly living on the edge of our seats, mostly because we spend most of our evenings jumping to our feet as we discover something else she has gotten big enough to reach all of a sudden. We wake up every morning marveling that she appears to have tripled in size.
The only thing keeping us safe at this point is she has the coordination of a drunken hippo running at full speed with a raging inner ear infection. Take, for example, when Rosie bounds up the stairs on the deck. From what I can tell, her limbs are only loosely tethered to her body so, as she makes her way up the low and wide stairs, she’ll periodically land flat on her belly. She’ll get this look of utter shock on her face, and I’m not sure she realizes that she has tripped over her own massive paws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.