Uncle Ben famously tells Peter Parker (Spiderman), “With great power comes great responsibility.” Unfortunately, the United States has seen a gradual shift away from any type of accountability by those who hold some of the greatest power. If the Jeffrey Epstein case taught us anything, it’s that there are untouchable people walking this planet. Conspiracy theories aside, it is proven that this man was abusing underage women and that he was extremely well connected. He died in jail under what many consider suspicious circumstances, yet the case seems to have died with him. No other arrests have been made. There has been no restitution or vindication for his victims. It’s as if Epstein acted alone and there is nothing other than his death that his victims will get out of all this.
Fast forward to today, and we have riots occurring during a global pandemic over a perceived lack of police accountability. George Floyd’s death may have sparked this outrage, but this issue has been brewing for some time. There is a really long list of people who have died at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve. Some of these deaths were warranted and unavoidable. Many were not. So we must ask ourselves, what shall be done about this? Should we just make sure to prosecute “bad” cops and hope this issue goes away? I don’t think we realize how our system has set law enforcement up for failure.
