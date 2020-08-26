If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We are a little more than two months away from the election, and as of the publication of this column, we will see four different tickets aiming for the White House for the 2021-2025 term. First, there is Republican ticket consisting of our current incumbents, Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Next, there is the Democratic ticket, which consists of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Up next is the Libertarian ticket, which has Dr. Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen. Finally, there is the Green Party ticket with Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.
I know what many of you are thinking: Why did I include the two different Third Party tickets when the public and the media are focused so much on the main two parties? The answer is simple. Unlike what many would tell you, you have more than two options on the ballot, especially if you don’t like the candidates that the main two parties have selected. I know people who don’t like either Trump or Biden, and when I come across these people, I do let them know that they have more options on the ballot. Their vote all depends on who they eventually vote for. If they decide to vote for Trump, their vote goes to Trump. The same will happen if they vote for Biden, Jorgensen or Hawkins. Even if they decide to write-in a candidate, their vote goes to the write-in candidate.
