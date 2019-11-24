As a student journalist, I’ve been taught how imperative it is for news to be presented in an unbiased, truthful manner, giving readers the opportunity to form their own opinions. Throughout my high school career, I have attempted to uphold these principles, performing my civic duty as an informer of the public.
My article, headlined “President Trump’s Problem: What is happening in DC and the students who care,” published in the Cricket Chirps on November 15, sought to detail the impeachment situation and report the reactions of students. During the “few moments” Terry Harper took to look over the story, he failed to grasp its purpose, just as he failed to include the entire headline.
Not only did Harper accuse my article of containing a bias that simply wasn’t present, he also backed his claims with cherry-picked information presented as the entire truth. Techniques such as this lead to a misinformed public, and call into question Harper’s credibility as a columnist, and an elected official, into question.
Harper expressed concern that Trump’s impeachment proceedings have differed from Nixon’s and Clinton’s, however, he failed to explain that this closed-door policy is a result of rules enacted in 2015 when Republicans controlled the House, and instead attributes it to “special rules passed 100% by Democrats.” He also excluded Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s offer to allow Trump to testify in Congress, which the president is considering. While he is correct in stating the whistleblowers were not present during the phone call, he fails to mention Alexander Vindman, who was present during the phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and corroborated the whistleblowers’ claims. He also omitted information given by David Holmes, Suriya Jayanti and multiple others who overheard the call between Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump.
Harper also seems to be under the impression that congressional hearings are the same as standard court proceedings, which they aren’t. This is the reason that even if the whistleblowers’ claims were not validated by “credible testimonies,” they would still be considered admissible evidence. This differentiation between congressional hearings and typical judicial proceedings dismisses his argument that Trump should be allowed to face his accusers and is entitled to a jury of his peers.
Harper went on to encourage “those that really don’t know what’s going on” to search for quid pro quo in a document he provided that clearly specifies it is “not a verbatim transcription of a discussion,” at the bottom of the first page. The same morning that Harper’s piece ran in the Seguin Gazette, Sondland testified, affirming the quid pro quo allegations.
My reporting of the impeachment information can be verified by a number of national news sources, and I encourage readers to seek this information, and evaluate their sources for bias, just as Mr. Harper has done in questioning my story. I also stand by the Gazette for publishing his piece. We must maintain the freedom of the press for effective discourse. As for my personal bias toward Harper’s opinion, and his misinformed column, that is my own — not my journalism teacher’s or my school’s. I chose to write my original story and this response, and am excited for the opportunity.
That said, I believe Mr. Harper should be embarrassed for coming after students the way he did, just as I am embarrassed to have someone like him representing our community as an elected official. He used half-truths and a community-wide platform to further a personal agenda by calling out students who will soon be voters rather than writing a letter to the Chirps, as you would any other paper. Such behavior should not be tolerated in today’s political climate. That is my opinion, and as my generation says: okay, Boomer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.