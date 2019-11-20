Sunday morning, while drinking my coffee and reading the Seguin Gazette, I also took a few moments to read Cricket Chirps, which is the Seguin High School newspaper that appears in the Gazette.
It appeared that our schools are clearly training our young journalists to be highly qualified for a journalist position in America’s liberal news media.
Once upon a time, journalists, both print and TV, were known for their independent reporting, going to great efforts to inform readers and viewers with truth and documentation. Opinions were seldom presented and on that rare occasion, it was clearly noted that the information provided was opinion and not fact, usually as an opinion of the presenter and in no way the opinion of the news corporation.
The article headlined “President Trump’s Problem” written by Karen Ranft, the executive editor, started with a few simple facts and quickly evolved to propaganda and opinion.
Ranft began with the date the vote was taken to proceed with impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives and followed with the number of Democrats and Republicans that voted on the matter. In Ranft’s piece, she mentions two whistleblowers and their accusations that Trump and other officials threatened to uphold military support, calling them credible witnesses.
This is where she went from fact to fiction. The fact is the whistleblowers never were part of the phone call, never listened to the call and were not associated in any way with the call. The whistleblowers have admitted to not having been part of the call and had only overheard comments about the call.
The whistleblower testimony is second hand, commonly called hearsay and not admissible in any American court that I am aware of. Ranft goes on to say that Trump’s denial has caused a divide within the government and between citizens. The truth being the divide is the efforts to overturn a constitutionally legal election by Democrats and the media for almost three years, which I discussed at length last week.
Ranft said while many students do not know what is going on and the others are tired of hearing it, the debate team will be using the subject for competition. I certainly hope they do their homework before this event. One of the debate team members, a Jaxson Butler, proclaimed Trump committed several impeachable offenses. While many students admittedly don’t know what is going on, somehow 53% believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office. However, another student, Jorge Villanueva, said “Unfortunately the House of Representatives has a bunch of Democrats who prefer party over country. All the president was trying to do was investigate Biden and his son, who have been involved in illegal activities.”
Villanueva clearly knows what is going on!
For Ranft and those that really don’t know what’s going on, I’m going to share a few facts to help them out, something they should have learned from their government class.
First, they can read the full contents of Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian President at: politico.com/story/2019/09/25trump-ukraine-phone-call-transcript-text-pdf-1510770 and see if they can find any quid pro quo where Trump asks for info in exchange for any kind of aid or any other assistance. Those words do not exist.
Second, no president has ever been removed from office however, Richard Nixon resigned before a Resolution of impeachment. The House has passed a Resolution to impeach two presidents, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton along with 17 federal judges. No president has ever been found guilty and impeached by the Senate.
Third, the Constitution says a president can be impeached for “Treason, Bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The Constitution does not define “high crimes or misdemeanors.” The founders intentionally kept the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” vague because impeachment is meant to be a “Political Act.” Unlike a criminal law, there are no clear rules defining when a president has stepped over the line.
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about relations with two women and for encouraging others to make false statements and concealing gifts.
In the proceedings to impeach Clinton and Nixon in the House, lawyers for both presidents were involved in the trial along with members of the opposing party. In the Trump impeachment, Trump’s lawyers were only allowed to respond in writing and no Trump witnesses or Republican Congress members were allowed to participate. This occurred under special rules passed 100% by Democrats.
Fourth, the Constitution says the Senate has the “sole power to try all impeachments.”
The Constitution lays out three requirements: The chief justice presides over the Senate trial of a president, each Senator must take an oath just as any juror does and a 2/3 positive vote is required to convict on any article of impeachment.
So there you go, boys and girls, the president did not offer to withhold any aid to the Ukraine. The Democrat-held House of Representatives set forth the rules to not allow the president’s attorney or witnesses participate in the Resolution.
In all American history, no president has ever been kicked out of office.
In all cases, the actual trial will be in the Senate and requires a full 2/3 majority to impeach.
The Senate is currently controlled by Republicans. In America, hearsay is not acceptable as evidence, the accused are allowed to face their accusers and every person is innocent until proven guilty.
And lastly, every person is entitled to a jury of their peers. As much as the liberal media wishes otherwise, a guilty verdict is simply their opinion.
