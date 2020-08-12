If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Libertarian Party of Texas, or LPTexas, had a historic several months.
The first major milestone was hit when the Texas delegation was selected, and participated in the first ever national party convention held completely online. The Libertarian Party National Convention was slated to occur this year in Austin; however, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the in-person convention from occurring at the designated time and place. A backup plan was quickly devised, utilizing several IT experts within the party. An online convention was organized for the sole purpose of nominating and selecting candidates for the president and vice-president of the United States. After nominations were made and debates held, the Texas delegation cast votes via secure e-mail. Dr. Jo Jorgensen was selected as the presidential nominee. Web designer and podcast host Spike Cohen was separately voted in as the vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party.
