If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As we celebrate the return of spring and the commemoration of Easter, we are reminded of the importance of connections and community. As a community of faith and learning, Texas Lutheran University connects with the world beyond our campus in multiple ways every day, recognizing that community engagement and support strengthen our educational efforts and create important opportunities for our students, faculty and staff. It is fair to say that connecting with our world and contributing to making it better is both prioritized and celebrated at TLU.
Since 2005, our focus on civic engagement has been centralized through the Moline Center for Servant Leadership (CSL). This center is named in honor of Dr. Jon Moline, who served as president of TLU from 1994-2007, and his wife Sandra. The CSL recognizes the commitment of the Molines (both still active Seguin residents) to civic engagement and honors their support of these efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.