As our spring semester winds to a close, we are busy planning for our fall reopening and excited to contemplate a busier campus with more residential students, most classes again taught in person, fall and spring athletics seasons, and many more campus activities throughout the year. As our plans are finalized, we look forward to sharing more details with the Seguin community and welcoming you back to our campus.
We are also busy this time of year staying in touch with our elected officials to make sure that the strong work of independent higher education across the state is understood and supported. Here in our area, we are fortunate to have outstanding support from local officials as well as our state officials. And that support makes a huge difference in the outcomes we are able to achieve.
