Instead of a discussion of Democrats’ unfounded accusation of Russian collusion by President Trump, their endless attempts to impeach the president for their imagined crimes, and having no interest in mentioning the so called “Crew of Four,” first-term, socialistic, minority Congress Women, I thought it would be a good time to mention all the great things President Trump has done to return prosperity to our country.
Having been in office slightly more than two years, he has recorded more than 290 major accomplishments. As generous as the good folks are at the Seguin Gazette, I doubt they would want to allow me a full page to cover a two-year success story for Americans, so I will quickly hit the highlights.
On economic growth, 2018 saw a 4.2% increase and for the first time in more than a decade — before Obama took office — America is on track to have continued growth exceeding 3% annually.
America has witnessed more than 4 million new jobs since Trump took office. With more Americans employed than ever before in history, with the economy on it’s longest positive growth streak on record and, for the first time, we see more jobs available than workers to fill those jobs. Unemployment claims are at a 50-year low. African American, Hispanic and Asian American unemployment are at record lows while the rate of unemployed women has not been this low in 65 years.
Youth unemployment is also at a 50-year low and veteran unemployment is on a 20-year low. Blue collar jobs have grown at their highest rate in 30 years.
More than 400,000 manufacturing jobs and more than 100,000 oil production and transportation jobs have been developed. All around us are new housing developments, new industry and new business.
With all this new growth and jobs, we find that 3.9 million Americans have dropped from the food stamp rolls. Survey Monkey/CNBC’s small business confidence survey is at an all time high. About 95% of US manufacturers are optimistic about the future.
Businesses that once moved overseas because of taxation and bad business legislation are flooding back to the U.S. More than $450 billion has returned to our shores. Retail sales are soaring, manufacturing is surging and steel and aluminum producers are reopening once-closed American plants. The Dow Jones hit record highs more than 70 times in 2017 and is continuing today.
Much of this growth can be attributed to Trump ending the Obama job killing regulations, growth restricting environmental rules and tax cuts and reforms to encourage business investment and growth. Not only were there big tax cuts to business, but also an end to the death tax allowing families to keep the family farms not having to sell a portion to pay taxes.
More than 6 million workers received pay increases, while over 100 major utility companies lowered electric, gas and water rates.
Trump committed to train or retrain more than 4.2 million workers while adding $1.5 trillion to infrastructure investment. He even committed money to bring broadband internet to the rural areas of America. We must remember that Trump is not giving money away. Like any good businessman, he is investing in the growth of America’s economy.
On healthcare, he has signed comprehensive childhood cancer legislation, signed Right to Try legislation for terminally ill patients, made changes to Medicare saving seniors $320 million annually, made FDA changes saving $9 billion on generic drugs. He also cut the Obamacare mandate penalty that fined those who could not afford medical insurance. He also found $1 billion to improve health care for 2.5 million people who live in far rural areas with little or no nearby access to medical care.
Trump also ended Obama rules that prevented individual states from ending funding for certain abortion services.
Trump also saw more circuit court judges confirmed than any other president in history, and signed legislation to target sex trafficking and prostitution.
Trump has worked to secure our borders while Democrats have resisted, allowing millions to enter our country illegally. He also worked with ICE to arrest illegal aliens on more than 76,000 drug offenses, 48,000 assault offenses, 11,000 weapons offenses, 5,000 sexual offenses, 2,000 kidnapping offenses and 1,800 homicide offenses.
He has also done great things for our oil production, foreign policy, national defense and Veteran’s Affairs.
In 2016, his promise was to Make America Great Again. In 2020, his promise will be to Keep America Great. America needs another term to continue his work.
