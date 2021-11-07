If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It was starting out like any other adventure here at Casa Prosapio. I was at half a dozen virtual meetings while Adam, my husband, had a mid-week break from his job in Austin. The thing that’s dangerous about mid-week breaks for him is he still has a feeling that he should get things done.
I don’t get it. If I got a surprised day off, I’d probably binge watch some sci-fi or a British detective series. But in his business, surprise days off are more common so he’s more likely to find something productive to do. Usually this involves rearranging his garage or workshop (which he does every two months). Afterward, his activity results in a sore back and a promise to take it easy the next time, a promise I no longer believe but try to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.