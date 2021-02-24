This last week was challenging for all Texans. The Texas power grid, a subject of pride in the state for its efficiency and low cost, experienced a catastrophic failure that left millions without power and heat, some for days. Several Texans died from the storm, and that number will likely increase as the snow clears. Now, as the lights come back on and the temperatures return to normal, many people, from regular consumers to legislators, are looking at who to hold responsible for this disaster. The Left claims that the problem lies with Texas’ “free market” system and its separation from the larger national grid. The Right blames renewable energy sources like wind and solar for failing and reducing the amount of energy available, and demand for electricity sharply increased. Both sides, including Governor Abbot, are blaming ERCOT, an organization most of us didn’t even know existed before they began mandating rolling blackouts across the state. So, who is really to blame for what happened this past week? Like many things, the answer isn’t as simple as partisans and politicians would like you to believe. First off, before I begin, I would like to be clear that I am by no means an energy policy expert, and this encompasses my limited knowledge of this topic, much of it gleaned from others more well versed than myself.
The Left lays blame solidly at the feet of the Texas power grid, which is separate from the rest of the national electrical system, but during emergencies, the Texas system can draw power from Oklahoma or northern Mexico. Unfortunately, both of those regions were also hit hard by this unprecedented storm. The Right blames renewables for their failure to produce during the crisis. While it is true that a larger percentage of renewables failed during the storm, in total, it amounted to about 33% of production lost compared to 66% loss due to coal and gas plant failures. Even some nuclear plants went offline due to frozen water cooling pipes. So while there is an argument to be made about the place of so called renewable energy sources and their effectiveness, this probably wasn’t the time.
