In the Cold War-era Soviet Union, there was a lot of restrictions by the government in regards to the citizens. Things taken for granted in a free country required state approved documentation. If you wanted to move, you had to receive documentation from the government before you could do so. If you wanted to switch careers, you needed documented government permission to change your job.
Everyday grocery items required documentation from the government. If you wanted toilet paper, you needed papers from the state. Certain foods (meats in particular) required state issued permits to purchase. Basically, citizens were not allowed to do things without the government’s approval and state documentation was required. We are seeing something similar happening in New York with the “Excelsior Pass” requirement to enter buildings open to the public. People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are the only citizens allowed to get this pass.
