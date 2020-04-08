Some of my Libertarian acquaintances have expressed concerns about the government response to the COVID-19 crisis. Those concerns are largely about federal funds used for economic stimulus. I see the Democratic Party-led effort to provide for those who have lost income and jobs to be just the beginning and a need for more. The real threat I see to our democracy has to do with steps local, state, and federal governments take or don’t take to preserve the public’s right to know, respond and vote.
Cibolo’s City Council has streamed and recorded video of all meetings including committees like Planning and Zoning. They’ve even held a council meeting completely online to protect everyone’s health while remaining transparent. Some cities aren’t as prepared to be transparent in the midst of the crisis, some are using the crisis as an excuse to avoid public awareness.
Our governor has accepted a delay in the primary runoffs previously scheduled for May 26, now moved to July 14, but we aren’t likely to really be out of the woods and encouraging hundreds of people to stand in lines on election day isn’t good public health practice. There’s a very good chance that it still won’t be safe in November when the general election is scheduled. Yet, it isn’t realistic to postpone that as both the president and vice-president are constitutionally required to leave office in January, regardless of whether or not an election is held.
Unlike Texas, Wisconsin is full steam ahead for a primary election next Tuesday because of Republican resistance to taking action. On Friday, Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, called a special session of the Republican-led state legislature. He summoned lawmakers from the Republican-led chambers to consider legislation to move the primary to mid-May and mandate the use of mail-in absentee ballots for all voters save the disabled, for whom polling stations would remain open exclusively.
Texas should do what many other states have already done and allow every Texan to vote by mail. Current state law provides for voting by mail if the person is 65 or older, disabled or out of the county during the early voting period as well as election day. All the state legislature has to do is eliminate the qualifications and allow everyone to vote by mail and we can keep our democracy while keeping everyone healthy. Of course, that would require the governor to take action, so far he’s shown no interest in doing so.
Of course, President Trump isn’t real keen on no excuses vote by mail. He told a Fox News interviewer that “if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
Trump is not the only Republican admitting that suppressing voters is good for Republicans, but he is the most noticeable one. Georgia state House Speaker David Ralston (R) came out against efforts to allow all voters to vote by mail, saying the move could be “devastating” for Republican candidates.
Democracy is hard, it should be about the contest of ideas not voting rights.
