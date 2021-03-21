“He knows not his own strength that hath not met adversity.” Cesare Pavese, Italian novelist

Not more than a month ago, I, along with about a dozen other friends, received a rather unsettling e-mail from Kenny Parsons. Kenny, known to everyone as Boomer for reasons that have never really been made clear, wanted us all to know that he had just been released from the hospital after having his left leg amputated just below his knee. He had recently learned he had been diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive bone cancer.

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

