If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
“He knows not his own strength that hath not met adversity.” — Cesare Pavese, Italian novelist
Not more than a month ago, I, along with about a dozen other friends, received a rather unsettling e-mail from Kenny Parsons. Kenny, known to everyone as Boomer for reasons that have never really been made clear, wanted us all to know that he had just been released from the hospital after having his left leg amputated just below his knee. He had recently learned he had been diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive bone cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.