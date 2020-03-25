In the past couple of weeks, the Libertarian Party of Guadalupe County held its County Convention, and hosted the District Conventions for the U.S. Congressional Texas District 15 race as well as the Texas House of Representatives District 44 race. Within these weeks, we gained new leadership as well as a new member to our party.
At the county convention, we elected a new County Executive Committee team for the 2020-2022 term. After my term officially ended on the night of the convention, our county members nominated and voted for Darren Pollok (who served as the county party secretary during the last term) as our the county chair. Then, after a short and effective conversation between fellow party members, it was decided and voted on by those who attended that I would serve this term as vice chair. Party members then nominated and elected newest party member Chad Hale as secretary before nominating and electing Julian Mardock as treasurer.
A week later, five of the six delegates who were chosen to attend the U.S. Congressional Texas District 15 and Texas House of Representatives District 44 conventions unanimously voted two of our members who declared their candidacy late last year as the official Libertarian nominees for the ballot in November.
Running against incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez and either Republican Monica De La Cruz Hernandez or Ryan Krause in the U.S. Congressional Texas District 15 race is Ross Lynn Leone. Lynn previously ran as the nominee in 2016 in a four-candidate race, and ran for the nomination in 2018, which went to fellow Guadalupe County Libertarian, Anthony Cristo, who is running as the official Libertarian nominee for the US Congressional Texas District 34 race.
Running against incumbent Republican John Kuempel and Democrat Robert M. Bohmfalk in the Texas House of Representatives District 44 race is Julian Mardock. This is Julian’s first campaign as a Libertarian nominated candidate, and he is the first Libertarian candidate to run for this particular office since the special election held in 2010 after the death of Kuempel’s father Edmund.
With our new county party leadership and officially nominated candidates for two major districts that our county is a part of, we are ready with plans for this election year. Be sure to be on the lookout for more from the candidates as they discuss their plans and ideas for the office they are running for as well as any campaign pages on social media. We are officially ready for this election year.
Vote Gold.
