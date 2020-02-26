First and foremost, I want to remind you that in order to vote in Texas you’ll need some form of identification. The most common is a Texas driver’s license or state ID. You can also use a U.S. military I.D. card with your photo on it, a U.S. passport book or card, U.S. Certificate of Citizenship or Naturalization with your photo, Texas concealed handgun license issued by the Department of Public Safety, or a Texas Election I.D. also issued by DPS.
If you have none of those, you can still vote a regular ballot if you bring one of the following to your voting site: Valid voter registration card/certificate, current utility bill (or a copy), bank statement (or a copy), government check (or a copy), paycheck (or a copy), current government document with your name and address on it or certified birth certificate (must be an original). Then you’ll fill out a form at the voting site stating that you (1) are who you say you are and (2) have a reasonable impediment or difficulty getting one of the acceptable photo IDs. Then you can vote a regular ballot.
Besides candidates, there are 11 propositions on the Democratic Party ballot asking for your view on a wide range of important topics.
Proposition #1 asks “Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?” Wouldn’t it be great knowing that your employer wasn’t in control of your health insurance? It sure would be nice to never worry that if you become too ill to work or your employer goes bust that your health insurance and that of your family wouldn’t end.
Proposition #2 asks “Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?” Imagine every child having the same opportunity to get a great education regardless of whether they live in a rich or poor district. Imagine every young adult having the realistic opportunity to further their education without the fear that they’d be paying back student loans until the cows come home.
Proposition #3 asks “Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?” Who doesn’t want to leave their children and grandchildren a planet that can sustain them without fear of mass crop failure, famine, flooding and worse? Every time we have demanded that industry take action against pollution and climate change, they’ve claimed that it’s too expensive and will cost jobs yet once it finally gets done, those same industries find that they’re more efficient and that the benefits outweigh the costs even strictly on the financials let alone the lives and health saved.
Proposition #4 asks “Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?” Shouldn’t people who work full time be able to expect that they can afford a roof over their head and three meals a day?
There’s plenty more but no room for them all in this column. I think you get the gist of what kinds of issues are being addressed.
Now go vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.