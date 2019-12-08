It’s the most wonderful time of the year ... for most.
However, many people are straddled with soaring bills and responsibilities they must meet along with the expectations of their children and other family members that they will provide a Merry Christmas for everyone.
Sometimes the pressures weigh heavily and drag people down around the holidays.
However, for decades a program has provided help for those who are struggling to make ends meet here in Guadalupe County, and this year is no different.
The Blue Santa program, administered by the Seguin Police Department, offers assistance each Christmas season to families with children 12 years old and younger. Blue Santa is able to ensure children of families in need receive at least two Christmas gifts to unwrap through charitable donations — monetary, toy and time donations.
Without the giving spirit displayed by so many in our area, many children would have to go without, and that’s just not something Seguin Police Department’s Hope Vasquez is ready to accept happening in our county.
She garners the help of not only individuals but companies and corporations to see to it that no child in a family approved to participate in the program goes without.
“All of these companies here really support the Blue Santa program and we really appreciate all they do,” Vasquez said. “I can’t thank everybody enough who has contributed. We’re a big family here in Seguin.”
It takes a village and Guadalupe County residents help make this village a better place to be.
The outpouring of support for the Blue Santa program is just one more example of the amazing goodwill and goodness evident in this community. And what better time of year to demonstrate it than the most wonderful time of year?
