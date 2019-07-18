Though we aren’t driving around in flying cars ... yet, the future is already here.
That is evidenced by the recently installed Power Towers that the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative has placed at its facilities in Guadalupe County.
GVEC placed the brightly-colored, glow-in-the-dark electric vehicle power stations in the community to provide a service for those in the area in need but also as a way to get a good glimpse into the future and study the current and future needs for electric fuel.
Electric vehicles have long been predicted to take the place of gas-powered cars with combustion engines. EVs promise to be cleaner for the environment and to help owners leave a much smaller carbon footprint than their predecessors ever could hope to do.
While the future is now, widespread use of EVs, GVEC’s Power Towers and other fast-paced charging stations are on the not-so-distant horizons.
“The predictions are that EV’s will cost less to own than emissions vehicles by 2024,” GVEC Senior Executive Manager Tammy Thompson said. “It says that EVs will make up almost half of all vehicle sales by 2040.”
More use of the vehicles and technology in the future could mean fewer affects to the global climate, guaranteeing a brighter future for all to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.