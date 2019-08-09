During his lifetime, Allan Dreibrodt spent many hours helping children.
He educated them as a teacher in Seguin ISD. He raised his children and watched them raise children.
He shared his knowledge of agriculture with anyone who wanted to learn during the short time he taught, and the many years after.
The biggest lesson he shared was the giving of himself. He spent countless hours volunteering his time with several organizations, serving on their boards and supporting all programs and events that related to supporting youth.
Which is why the upcoming Allan Dreibrodt Foundation Memorial was a success in its first year. Community members, family and friends of Dreibrodt came out to do what his legacy asked, support children. The event brought in about $41,000, however, as his son Brannon said, it’s not about the money brought it, it is the reason.
On Saturday, once again the community will gather and honor Allan’s life and legacy with the second event. There are several ways to help support the cause — purchase a ticket, bid on live and silent auction items or just come out and have a good time.
“I view it like you’re going to spend $25 anyway on a weekend to have fun, why not spend it, still have that fun, have great food, and be able to use that money and put that money into these kids and in the community,” Brannon said. “That way you can have fun and help your community.”
