The beginning of fall brings with it many pleasantries, hot toddies, bundled clothes, cool weather and an extra hour of sleep.
Sunday, Nov. 4 marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, this is the time when we fall back an hour.
Take a few minutes before falling asleep to set your clocks and watches back an hour. Some of the sneaky culprits that are often overlooked during time change are microwave, car, the oven, coffee maker, and the clock in the corner of the house that is never looked at but is aesthetically pleasing.
It also presents the perfect time to check the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Doing this twice a year can help save lives.
According to the International Firefighters Association, more than 3,000 people die in the United States and Canada in a structure fire.
“Using better smoke alarms will drastically reduce the loss of life among citizens and firefighters because it will mean earlier detection of fires and result in faster response by emergency crews,” IFFA General President Harold A Schaitberger said.
And if your home doesn’t have a smoke detector, the Seguin Fire Department has partnered with First Baptist Church in Seguin. Volunteers will come out to your home, evaluate current smoke detectors, replace them if need be or install the proper amount.
For more information, email joshtylich@fbcseguin.org .
