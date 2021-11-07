If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
What started as an energy-saving plan in the 1700s is now a nuisance in the 21st century. Daylight saving for so many has run its course, and really doesn’t do much to save energy anymore.
We are living in the digital age. Digital clocks, cell phones, watches, computers and more automatically change depending on your time zone and location. However, there are still some clocks out that need a manual adjustment at least two times a year. This weekend is one of them.
