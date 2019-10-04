In the past 10 years, we’ve seen downtown Seguin evolve.
Once vacant storefronts now house thriving businesses.
Numerous buildings received much needed facelifts and were restored to their original beauty.
We’ve seen some business come and go, however, there are some that have just grown and continue to expand and spread their wings.
Such is the case with the Seguin Brewing Company. The business that once started as two friends brewing beer in their home for friends turned into a little brewery just outside of town.
When zoning codes changed, they relocated inside the city limits and created a hub for local residents and guests.
Now, they’ve expanded their tap room to include more seating and a pizzeria.
This is just one example of the revitalization that has taken place in downtown Seguin.
If you haven’t visited the shops in the historic district, we recommend you do.
We can’t wait to see what more will pop up and change in the coming years.
