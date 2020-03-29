We are living in unprecedented times.
Nothing is the same today as it was yesterday. There is always a new normal that we are facing — self quarantine, travel restrictions for some states, the closing of nonessential businesses, schools closing for varying amounts of times, children learning remotely.
And yet, there is still so much that is unknown. So much that can change in a week, a day, an hour, a minute.
That’s why it is important, more now than ever, to heed the warnings and guidelines set out by the federal and state governments.
The orders of lock downs, stay-at-home, curfews are to help flatten the curve of the spread.
As more tests come online and become available, we’re going to see and hear about more and more people getting a positive confirmation they have COVID-19. It’s inevitable.
But we can all do our part. We can stay in the confines of our property, not congregate at parks, refrain from going to the grocery store except when needed.
This illness is serious and should be taken seriously. One of the community members in our neighboring town was taken out by this illness — a “perfectly healthy” 44-year-old.
Let’s do what we can to reduce any more possible heartache. Stop the spread, stay home.
And remember, we are all in this together.
