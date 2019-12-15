Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is no east feat. It is the highest rank a Boy Scout can earn. It takes commitment, time, effort and responsibility.
That’s just what newly ranked Eagle Scout Luke Stewart did. After completing all of the necessary requirements to advance to Eagle Scout status, he looked to his community for the final piece.
He visited with his pastor at Faith Lutheran Church and discovered they had a need, one he quickly realized he could fulfill.
On the church’s property is an area where visitors may stop and take in the sights, meditate, pray and relax. But there was no seating.
That was until Stewart was set to work.
The teen designed benches that convert into tables and back into benches as needed and donated them to the church.
The process, took almost 150 hours. That included raising the funds, visiting with the pastor, designing the benches, going to the hardware store and putting his plans into motion.
“I bragged on him ... that many of our presidents, many astronauts, all had (being) Eagle Scouts in common,” Senior Pastor James Craver of Faith Lutheran Church said. “Folks who’ve been in scouting, especially who’ve moved up in the ranks, generally accomplish great things in life. They’re used to doing the best they can for God and country, and they typically end up doing great things in life.”
There are several scouts in the area that have gone the distance, and there will be more. Stewart joins the rank of more than 2.5 million Eagle Scouts.
Seeing what he’s already accomplished, we can’t wait to see what more he has in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.