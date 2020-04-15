Not all heroes wear capes and masks.
Some don badges and bunker gear. And then there are some that answer the phone when someone is in an emergency situation.
They are the first on the team of first responders who take the calls for help, talk to the people — sometimes on the worst days of their lives.
They are the telecommunications officers. They are the first responders who are not seen, but definitely heard.
And it’s no wonder there is a week dedicated to recognizing them.
Every year, around the second full week of April, these unseen heroes are celebrated in the public safety community through National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
They are the calm voices of reason on the other end of the line, a reassuring presence during a crisis. They are the miracle workers charged with relaying precise and vital information.
Each goes through extensive training to learn their trade — but experience is the best teacher. And in their line of work, experience means dealing with a nearly infinite supply of potential crisis situations. Often, that means trying to calm people who are hysterical, in shock or otherwise traumatized.
With an ever-changing world, their roles evolve into something more. So, remember them and the fine work they do when you think of first responders, because they are the first to respond to that call.
