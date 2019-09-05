On Sept. 1, hundreds of new state laws went into effect.
There are many changes to take note of, including
• the 2020-2021 budget, which gave public schools a boost in state funding;
• increasing the age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, unless you are serving in the military;
• a law that will ban telemarketers from using fake numbers to show up on caller IDs;
• the ability for a child to operate a lemonade stand on private property;
• the ability to carry a handgun during a disaster — even those who are unlicensed;
• it is now a felony to steal a package from a porch.
These are just a few of the 820 laws that were passed during the 2019 legislative session.
