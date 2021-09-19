If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Cancer doesn’t sleep. It doesn’t stop. And neither does Relay For Life.
Even in a time when COVID threatens to cancel all of the fun, Guadalupe County Relay For Life event organizers continued to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Last year’s celebration was much different than previous years, as the pandemic prevented mass gatherings and kept people from venturing out. So the local committee hosted an online silent auction.
