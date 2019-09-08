Volleyballs and footballs are flying. Band members are marching. Runners are hitting the trails and a new sports season is upon us.
As the new athletic season gets into full swing, let’s not forget why we are there at these events — to support our students.
Whether that is a child, grandchild, niece, nephew, family friend, they are all still children and deserve encouragement.
They practice for hours each day to put on a show, play a game and put their skills on display for all to see.
The value of such work, of determination, sportsmanship and teamwork are all lifelong lessons that millions of young people across the nation learn from participation in sports.
All four of the area’s students deserve some well-earned pats on the back for their efforts.
Win or lose, those young student-athletes each spent their summer working hard to keep themselves fit, and their well-honed gridiron skills sharp.
In so doing, they’re also learning the value of hard work, teamwork and sportsmanship. Those are lessons that will serve them in good stead long after the end of the season. Indeed, those are lessons and values that will benefit them the rest of their lives.
That’s the real merit of athletics, and it’s one that can’t be underestimated.
Let’s cheer them on and remind them that there is a community who acknowledges their work — win or lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.