Senseless acts of vandalism occasionally pop up at random times in communities across the world.
But recently when people in Seguin woke up on the weekend to learn someone had smashed plate-glass windows at a historic shop in town, they used their collective voices to say not in my backyard.
About 11 p.m. Friday, owners of Starcke Furniture were told by police that someone had vandalized the business.
The next morning, neighbors pitched in to help clean up the vandal’s or vandals’ mess.
Meanwhile, the social networks were in motion. One neighbor said he went to the store to help because he saw a social media post about the damage at the store.
Other members of the community, began notifying police about a suspect they believed committed the act of malice.
They flooded the police department with tips, banding together to say that such behavior, wanton acts of destruction are not okay.
It worked the way a civilized society is supposed to work.
Someone sees or learns of someone else doing wrong, and they get together to turn in the malcontent, to prevent that person from committing more similar acts and to deter others who might be watching from doing the same.
The teamwork led to an arrest and gratitude from Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols.
“The Seguin Police Department would like to thank the many citizens who stepped up and provided information about the suspects in this senseless crime,” he said. “The Seguin community will not tolerate this type of random violence and destruction of personal property.”
In the truest sense of the phrase, “If you see something, say something.” In this case, it ended in an arrest.
