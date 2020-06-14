Summer is upon us and people want to get out and enjoy the warm weather.
It’s becoming easier to do as the nation, state and county begin to ease out of restrictions meant to help flatten the curve for cases of COVID-19 amid the pandemic.
It’s time. We can’t shelter in place for the rest of our lives.
Our economy can’t be made to suffer indefinitely as we’re held hostage to a pandemic. No, opening businesses, allowing people to leave their homes and easing restrictions, is the right thing to do.
However, the easing of restrictions comes with a warning. Many counties in the region have begun to see positive COVID-19 test results soar.
Guadalupe County is one of those areas where the numbers are continuing to rise.
“Guadalupe County has seen an increase in the positive COVID-19 test(s) in the last three days,” Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator said Friday. “Eighteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported to our office since June 10, 2020.”
While you are out and about, you owe it to yourselves and everyone else to be responsible. You still must take precautions so as to not spread the virus to each other and, more importantly, to the more vulnerable members of our community.
A lockdown or more orders to stay home don’t feel like the right moves right now. At least not yet.
It’s been done and people learned how to social distance and act responsibly.
Now is the time to show what you’ve learned and continue practicing the things that keep everyone safe.
