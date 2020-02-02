On Thursday night, the Silver Center was a place of warmth and celebration.
The Seguin Gazette handed out its annual honors with four locals earning VISION awards and a former educator with the Mary Lee Roberts Citizen of the Year award.
Tammy Bargfrede, Kyle Kramm, Barbara Vinson and Craig Russell each contribute to the community in different ways, but a thread of selflessness connected them all.
They each volunteer and give because they simply believe it’s the right thing to do. They seek no recognition or spotlight. They simply seek to make the place they call home better for themselves and everyone to come.
That’s certainly true of our Citizen of the Year — Jack Lee.
The late educator who retired just months before his death spent a lifetime making a difference.
It was in his classroom and in the community where he touched the most hearts. As a government and economics teacher, he taught his students to take a look at the world around them and how to make the most informed decisions. He taught the lesson that people can have robust conversations about politics with those who offered a different point of view, and still be friends in the end.
He taught his students the value of community service through the Interact Club, spending countless hours volunteering for various organizations, groups and individuals.
It is his life lessons, values, hard work and ethics that earned him this nod as year’s Mary Lee Robert’s Citizen of the Year.
