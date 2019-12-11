The art of coding is a valuable skill in a job market. And it is showing no signs of letting up. More and more children are becoming adept at computer-based skills, and it is likely the future holds endless opportunities for those who learn to code.
This week across the nation, campuses are working to bolster those skills and put them on display through an Hour of Code. Locally, a pair of districts took a few different tactics at getting the message across of how valuable coding is to students and why they should learn it.
At Navarro Intermediate and Elementary, they celebrated a Day of Code with guest speaker Thomas Wilson.
Wilson said most students chalk coding up to strictly having to do with video games.
“Everybody plays games now, and I think that’s really one of the distinctions we wanted to draw during my presentation is that coding is not all about gaming,” he said. “… Code is much more than just games.”
Although the stereotype rings true amongst most students, what the folks over at Navarro Intermediate have tried to convey to their students is that anything can be done with a skill like coding.
The same goes for Seguin ISD students. At Barnes Middle School, journalism instructor Stephanie Spacek explained that the coding skills her students are learning can be applied to anything, from baking a pie or giving directions.
It wasn’t just Spacek’s class that was putting those skills to the test this week. The district honored an Hour of Code throughout the week by inviting local dignitaries to sit in on their classes and see what the students are up to.
These types of meetings, whether having a guest speaker present to the students or the students present to community members, helps children learn. They are seeing the value in those skills and they find out the various ways those skills can be applied in everyday life.
And in a world of ever-evolving technology, that’s not a bad skill to have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.