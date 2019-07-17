Before American treasure Buzz Aldrin was knocking out conspiracy theorists with his moon-rock-like fists he did a little thing that some may remember — he actually walked on the moon.
Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Half a century ago Neil Armstrong uttered his famous words, as he stepped onto the desolate surface of the rocky moon. A lot can happen in 50 years and a lot can be forgotten.
With funding for NASA getting smaller and smaller by the year and space exploration instead being backed by private companies It is important now more than ever for Americans to remember the sacrifices made and grit that these heroes had on that faithful day that they were strapped to a rocket and launched into space.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong so eloquently said. The moon landing wasn’t just a victory for our country but a victory for the world as millions upon millions of people tuned in to watch our nation’s heroes take the stroll of a lifetime.
Where were you when the moon landing happened? What do you remember? Join us in a celebration of remembrance as we take the time to admire our heroes that walked where no man had walked before. Email your stories to editor@seguingazette.com and help us all to remember that historical day.
