American Legion

American Legion Rider Post 245 Director Jeff Messinger, rider Shana Skeans and rider Antonio Gutierrez (pictured here) recently rushed to the rescue of a family canine who was in a burning car.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Some say when a spirit of service gets in someone, it’s there to stay.

A trio of American Legion Post 245 Riders added fuel to the adage recently when they literally jumped into fire and rescued a family’s pet from a burning vehicle.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.