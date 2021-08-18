Birthday Party

The Sheriff's Posse rides in on horseback and delivered a proclamation recognizing the anniversary of the city's founding at Seguin's 183rd birthday party Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Heritage Village in the city.

 Dalondo Moultrie

Last week, the city of Seguin, formerly Walnut Springs, celebrated its 183rd birthday.

Along with the date, each year comes a birthday party to honor the city’s founding, it’s founders and those who have come and spent time in the city in the years since.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

