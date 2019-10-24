Recently, a lucky group of fourth-grade elementary school students were treated to an amazing gift, the gift of culture.
A representative of Teatro De Artes De Juan Seguin spoke to the Jefferson Elementary School crowd about Dia de Los Muertos.
Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a holiday devoted to remembering, celebrating and honoring loved ones who have died.
The custom originated in Mexico but now is recognized in areas far beyond its North American neighbor’s borders.
During Day of the Dead, people celebrate the dead and honor them.
Though celebrated around the same time as Halloween, there’s nothing spooky about Dia de los Muertos.
It’s a festive time dedicated to rejoicing in loved ones who have entered into the next natural phase of life, which is death.
But it’s also more than that. It’s a way of providing young people who might not know where their family or their friends and classmates ancestors originate.
Dia de los Muertos gives the youth an opportunity to celebrate Hispanic culture and roots of the ancestors, even if they’re someone else’s ancestors.
The United States was built on diversity and inclusion. That should hold true for folks of all different types of backgrounds.
Teaching the youth about the day of the dead helps keep this country’s legacy of honoring heritages strong and it should do the same for us here in Seguin.
